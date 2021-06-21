WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- More people are flying again, but some passengers on American Airlines are spending more time on the ground.
The airline has cancelled hundreds of flights, leaving people frustrated and having to spend more money.
At Bradley International Airport, only one flight was cancelled on Monday, but those who were supposed to be on that flight weren’t happy.
“When we tried to check in, they said we moved you and changed you to New York City, to LaGuardia, and we said ‘what? How are we supposed to get there’,” said Veronica Carli.
After visiting family in Connecticut, getting home for Veronica and Ron Carli has been a nightmare. They were trying to get home to California Monday morning, but things fell apart when they got to Bradley.
“We paid for first class, and then they said we can get you home in coach, in three days, and it’s 14 hours,” Veronica explained.
American Airlines said bad weather at one of their hubs has impacted flights, as well as a labor shortage with some of their vendors, like food services, at a time when there’s a big increase in demand.
The Connecticut Airport Authority said at “Bradley International Airport, we are currently seeing minimal impact. However, as always, passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before coming to the airport.”
Veronica said she got a confirmation email, so she thought everything was okay. They said American Airlines did give them a refund, but they had to spend twice as much to book a flight on another airline to get home.
“We are going to get home tonight at 11:30, but we have to go to San Francisco, which means we have to find someone to drive us and pick us up in San Francisco and drive us home, which is a two hour ride,” Veronica Carli said.
Travel agencies have also been dealing with some of these cancellations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.