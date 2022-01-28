(WFSB) – Friday night travelers at Bradley International Airport celebrated their perfect timing as they slipped out of Connecticut right before the storm this weekend.
Some travelers dealt with long lines, but most people Eyewitness News talked to were in a good mood as they escaped New England right before Winter Storm Bobby’s arrival.
“I am getting out of here because it’s cold it’s gonna be storming tomorrow I don’t shovel snow,” said Laverne Ramsey. “Sorry for those who shovel snow but I’m going to be out of here tomorrow.”
“I am so excited about getting to Miami because it’s warm there will be all snow,” Laverne said.
Laverne booked her trip months ago, but some travelers changed their plans changed their plans as soon as they saw the forecast.
“I’m getting out of here I’m going to Cabo,” said Alyssa Ratcliff.
Alyssa calls the $200 she spent to change her flight money well spent.
Others were happy to get back home as many flights around the country were canceled.
Cassandra Finn just returned from Wyoming and says “let it snow!”
“I’m a little excited I love to ski I was in Jackson hole to ski so,” Cassandra said.
“Yes I will be sending out some messages and checking on everyone here on the East coast,” Alyssa said.
Bradley officials say if you have a flight Saturday or Sunday, make sure to check the status online before heading to the airport.
