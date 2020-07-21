HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut will track travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates and those who don't quarantine could face a $1,000 fine.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the crackdown on Monday afternoon.
While many states saw an increase of coronavirus cases, Connecticut’s infection rate remained at less than 1 percent, which continued to be one of the best in the nation.
The crackdown is meant to stave off another potential surge in the state.
Travelers coming from states with a positive infection rate of more than 10 percent are being asked to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive. That included Connecticut residents who return home.
As of Monday, 22 states were on the state's travel advisory list.
Lamont said the state will track travelers to see who they are and where they’ll be quarantining. The plan is to do it by way of an online travel health form.
Travelers will have to fill out the form before they fly to Connecticut.
The state has not released what the form will look like or what questions will be on it.
Lamont said that there could be checks and if someone is in violation, they could be subject to a $1,000 fine.
“Impacts however you come into our state. You could be driving into our state, you could have rented a car to come into the state. You’ll be noticed and held accountable there. We’re going to have members of the public health department there at Bradley Airport, just to ask people to fill out the form and see the form filled out and hold people accountable there, and we know how to contact them going forward,” Lamont said.
The form was supposed to be rolled out last weekend, but the state missed the deadline.
There is a way around it, however. Travelers could provide a test result that shows they tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours.
"I'm ready to stay home for two weeks," said Patty Guarnieri, a traveler from Connecticut.
Patty Guarnieri returned to the state ready to comply with the quarantine, but she believes not everyone will.
"I could hear people on the plane saying they weren't going to quarantine, so it's not good," Guarnieri said.
Some passengers were not aware of the incoming form.
"I'm totally surprised. No one said anything, totally surprised," said Thelma Nowlin of South Carolina.
Thelma Nowlin arrived to Connecticut from South Carolina. She said she will be in the state for three days and will not be quarantining.
"A funeral or a death is unpredictable. I had to be here for my friend, her mother passed," Nowlin said.
Kiara Cuadrado chose to return to New Britain for the first time in two years. She flew from Orlando and said she wasn't aware of the quarantine.
"I can't work anyway. Someone at my job tested positive for corona," Cuadrado said.
As someone who contracted COVID-19 back in April when she was an essential worker, Christine Williams of Ansonia said she's been taking the pandemic seriously and will quarantine when she returns to Connecticut.
"I think it’s selfish [to not quarantine]," Williams said. "Myself, I had it so I know exactly how it feels to have it and give it to your kids and family. It’s selfish, just do it. It’s 14 days."
The fine is not being enforced yet, but Lamont said that could easily change if people aren’t taking this seriously.
WFSB spreading communistic lies again....
This is not enforceable. I flew in yesterday, in a private plane, from Islip, NY (long Island) to Barnes Airport in Westfield, MA. Nobody was at BAF handing out forms. I got a ride from there to Granby.
Yes, he would have to have the legislator pass a law and come up with a fine penalty. Thats why nothing can be enforced and has yet to be enforced. The news stations have done an excellent job at convincing 60 to 70% of the population that it is. People walking around telling other people its a law. This is the third news article in the last month and a half that says basically the same thing but then reiterates at the very end its either voluntary or not enforcable. Most people read the headline or the first couple paragraph's. These articles are misleading and borderline fake. I am however interested to see what system they will come up with for drivers and how many who go out of state to a "hot spot" will be honest about where they were (aside from flying) or how they will make them fill out the online forms which as far as I know, going online is voluntary and filling out a form is voluntary. People are way to comfortable giving up rights and privacy in the name of government protection. Our laws were set up to prevent this from happening. It hasn't happened yet but this is a good test to see how far they can go.
