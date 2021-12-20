WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Traditionally, travel experts have called Christmas week one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
Despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states around the country, including Connecticut, it does not seem to be deterring travelers from getting to their holiday destinations.
Channel 3 spoke with a few people at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Monday morning who said they were aware of the numbers and took precautions to be safe.
They said they were determined to have a healthy and happy holiday with their loved ones this year.
According to AAA, nearly 110 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2
The number is almost 34 percent more than last year.
According to AAA, it’s nearly 28 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period.
The travel club said most people are planning to drive despite higher gas prices.
Airlines are expected to see an almost 200 percent increase from last year, with more than 6 million people planning to fly.
Almost 3 million people plan to get there by bus, train, or cruise.
Travelers told Channel 3 that COVID precautions are part of life now and we need to adjust, be safe, and move on.
The holiday surge in infections is expected to start after New Year's Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.