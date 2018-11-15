(WFSB) – Travelers across the state are seeing delays as snow is moving through CT.
The storm moved into the state during rush hour, making travel tricky for the commute.
The snow started piling up on I-95 in Fairfield County, but was moving east as the evening went on.
Drivers are being reminded to take it slow on the roads.
"Just a little bit of snow on the highways causes much bigger headaches than some of the bigger storms we have when people actually stay home," said AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter.
The Wethersfield Police Department posted on Facebook that there are accidents across the town, so many that they can't respond to all of them.
Typically drivers have a few weeks before they need to prepare their cars for the wintry conditions.
At Tire City in East Hartford, 65 percent of their business is done between October and December.
They actually call days like Thursday “Tire-Geddon” because it’s been nonstop with people trying to winterize their cars ahead of Winter Storm Zoe.
It was standing room only at the shop and workers say they’re seeing twice the business.
“We got the pre-planners, we saw them last month. This month, we have a lot of last minute shoppers. The thing about Connecticut is a lot of people like to use the studded snow tires and things like that, but there’s statutes as to when you can put those on a car so sometimes you kind of have to wait,” said Jevan Vinters, of Tire City.
Bradley Airport said flights may be impacted due to Winter Storm Zoe.
Bradley is reminding passengers to check with their airlines for the status of your flight prior to arriving at the airport.
As of 4:45 p.m., there were 5 arrival canceled and 8 arrival delayed into Bradley.
There were also 3 cancellations and 6 delays of flights departing Bradley.
As of 6 p.m., these are the major traffic incidents across the state
Route 15 northbound in Stamford is closed between exits 35 and 36 due to several accidents and disabled cars.
Rocky Hill: CT 99/Main Street closed from West Street to Grimes Road due to an earlier incident
Darien: Right Lane CLOSED 95 NB from exit 8 to Exit 9 due to a disabled vehicle.
Stratford: 95 SB an accident involving a Tractor Trailer with two cars, the left lane is blocked between exits 32 & 31
North Stamford: RT 15 Northbound is CLOSED between exits 35 and 36 do to a multi-vehicle crash
FARMINGTON - Truck Accident I-84 Westbound between Exits 39 and 38. The westbound side of the highway is closed.
To check for crashes or traffic incidents across the state, click here.
