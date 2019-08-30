WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Travelers are keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Dorian this Labor Day weekend while it’s expected to hit Florida.
People at Bradley International Airport were seen getting on planes heading to the sunshine state on Friday.
If you’re heading to Florida, experts are saying to think ahead.
Hurricane Dorian weighed on the minds of travelers heading to Florida from Connecticut.
“Yes, I’m flying into a hurricane,” said Steve Handel.
The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. It’s the las hoorah for families who booked their final vacation.
“Honestly, we haven’t planned much, but our friends are already down there and have bought some supplies just in case and we’ll see how it goes,” said Veronica Meawad of Madison.
Travel agent Melissa Albright believes travelers should have a solid plan in order before landing.
Videos showed Dorian slamming the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. John’s with powerful winds and rain.
“They key is to be ahead of this curve,” Albright said.
Albright says to make sure to bring any medication and extra clothes in your carry-on in case of delays and cancellations. Also be aware that major airlines are offering waivers.
“Pretty much, if you’re going to Florida over the next days up until September 4, you can change. For the most part, you can change within the allotted time,” Albright said.
If you are traveling, vacationers are being warned to be ready for anything.
“You pretty much to have prepare like it’s going to hit you if it’s anywhere within 300, 400, 500 miles,” said Jeffrey Barone of Orlando.
Bradley said they are monitoring Dorian and working closely with airlines.
For some people, it’s impossible not to travel to Florida.
Some needed to make haste and secure their homes and vacation homes.
"We're new owners of a home there and we have to get it ready for the hurricane," said Wanda Donahue of Colchester.
One man at Bradley was racing to Palm Beach Gardens to visit his older sister as there's no one around to help her before Dorian's arrival.
"So I said, 'well you want me to come down' and she said, 'yes.' Then next thing you know, she bought me a ticket and here I am," said Tyrone Mellon of Bristol.
Anyone heading to Florida isn't sure what to expect, but they know they want to be ready.
