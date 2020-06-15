CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship announced on Monday that Jon Rahm and Webb Simpson, two players in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking, committed to play in the 2020 tournament.
Rahm is ranked 2nd in the world, behind only Rory McIlroy. Simpson is ranked 9th.
These latest commitments give this year’s Travelers Championship the top five players in the world and eight of the top 10. The players include McIlroy, Rahm, 3rd ranked Justin Thomas, 4th-ranked Brooks Koepka, 5th ranked Dustin Johnson, 6th ranked Patrick Reed, 7th ranked Patrick Cantlay, and Simpson.
“We are extremely excited to have everyone in the top five of the world ranking and eight of the top 10 join us this year,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament director. “Jon and Webb have each won multiple times on the PGA TOUR and will be tremendous additions to one of our best player fields ever.”
Rahm is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Simpson won for the 6th time in his career earlier this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
“I’m thrilled to have both of these players coming back to TPC River Highlands,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Jon is a player we supported with tournament exemptions back when he was an amateur and was getting his professional career started. Webb is another player we built a great relationship with when he was a young PGA TOUR pro, and he even played us the week after winning the U.S. Open in San Francisco, just like he said he would.”
The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 25–28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site.
For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.
