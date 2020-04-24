HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Travelers has pledged $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including the donation of hot meals to certain programs in the greater Hartford area helping those in need.
Hartford, Connecticut is home to the largest base of operations for Travelers.
As the coronavirus crisis began to intensify, the company wanted to do what it could to help.
“So, it made perfect sense with this crisis looming that we would look at the resources that we had and make sure that we’re making a significant commitment to help address the needs that have arisen in our community because of coronavirus,” said Marlene Ibsen, chief executive officer and president of Travelers Foundation.
Part of the $5 million pledge is staying right in the Hartford area.
With most of the company’s 7,000 Hartford employees working from home, cafeteria services aren’t being used as regularly as they used to be.
So, kitchen facilities have been repurposed to help make meals for those in need.
“Since we are not going back to work right away and we still have the kitchen facilities available, and the organizations are still seeing an increased need, it makes sense to continue into may and make sure we’re still meeting that need in the community,” Ibsen said.
Travelers has partnered with two local non-profits: Hands on Hartford and the Community Renewal Team.
So throughout the month of April, Travelers has been preparing 130 meals for CRT to pick up and deliver.
“It’s really very incredible, and it’s going to help a lot of people that CRT serves every single weekday,” said Jason Black, communications director for Community Renewal Team.
That includes programs serving veterans, homeless families and seniors on fixed income.
“And it’s something that goes a long way for those seniors, they don’t have to leave their home, they can stay exactly where they are in their apartment, in their townhouse, and know that food is coming and they’re going to get a hot nutritious meal,” Black said.
Travelers has decided to extend the meals program through May 15.
CRT said it’s important for businesses that are able to help to find a charity to support, particularly during the coronavirus crisis.
