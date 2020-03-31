HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut-based Travelers Insurance said it has pledged $5 million to support coronavirus relief efforts.
It said the money will help families in North America, including in Hartford, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland.
“Our customers and communities are facing an unprecedented challenge,” said Alan Schnitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Travelers. “Helping in a crisis is what we do, and the commitments we’re making today to take care of the communities in which we live and work are an extension of the fundamental role we play.”
The company said it is donating $3.5 million of that money to leading charities that provide essential services to address needs, including emergency assistance for hourly workers, food and shelter for vulnerable populations, stability to small businesses and resources to mitigate disruptions in education.
Among these initiatives, Travelers said it repurposed its kitchen facilities in Hartford to assist nonprofits in the preparation and delivery of meals.
The company will provide 100 meals daily Monday through Thursday to Hands on Hartford. It said 160 meals will be provided daily Monday through Friday to Meals on Wheels.
The rest of the money will go toward supporting certain employees of Travelers vendors. Up to $1 million will go to pay the wages and health benefits for eligible third-party contract employees who provide services at the company’s offices, including dining and building maintenance.
Travelers said it is also committing up to $500,000 to match – on a 2-for-1 basis – employee contributions to designated organizations, including Americares, Dublin Simon Community, Food Banks Canada, Team Rubicon and United Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.