WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The CDC is releasing new travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
They say vaccinated people can travel freely, at low-risk to themselves.
The CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t need to take a COVID test before or after the trip and they don’t have to quarantine either.
“It’s probably been a year since I’ve been anywhere, so this is kind of the first trip on an airplane again,” said Joni Bednarchik.
North Dakotan Joni Bednarchik is fully vaccinated. After a year, she’s finally visiting her family in Connecticut and she feels good about it.
“I’ve had both my shots, so I feel better,” Bednarchik said.
Millions of American who have been fully vaccinated can feel better now that the CDC has issued new guidance saying they can resume travel.
“For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test or self-quarantining,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.
The CDC says for international travel, fully vaccinated passengers should still take a COVID test before they come back to the US.
All travelers are still being asked to wear masks and follow social distancing protocol on public transportation.
Some passengers say they want everyone to continue following health guidelines until the pandemic is under control.
“I’ve felt pretty safe, especially with the vaccines now. I still think everyone still needs to wear a mask,” said Demetra Caulentis.
The CDC hasn’t changed their guidelines on non-essential travel.
Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says they don’t recommend traveling at this time, especially for unvaccinated people.
“We have to open things up at some point, so hopefully that’ll give us a chance to travel more,” Bednarchik said.
The CDC recommends unvaccinated people take a COVID test before and after traveling. They also recommend people self-quarantine after travel.
The Connecticut Airport Authority released a statement on the latest CDC guidance saying, “We welcome the latest CDC guidance regarding both domestic and international travel. The significant health and safety measures the aviation industry has taken, coupled with passengers following the latest guidance, continues to promote safe travel even as passenger volume increases. We remain committed to our enhanced safety and wellness program at Bradley to ensure the continued well-being of our passengers.”
