HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise, Governor Ned Lamont’s office is requiring travelers to submit contact information.
Anyone traveling from a state under the travel quarantine has to let the state know your phone number and where you plan to be quarantining when you return to Connecticut.
If you don’t comply, you could be facing a fine.
In just two weeks, 19 states have made it on the travel quarantine list due to their rates of infection. Those states include some big summer spots like California, Florida, and Nevada.
Anyone coming in was initially asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Lamont says the airlines have seen a 50 percent increase in cancelations, so it looks like it’s working to a degree, but he really wants to make sure the state doesn’t have any spikes.
That’s why travelers arriving from the 19 states will need to fill out a form.
“Where you’re going to be staying, how you’re going to be quarantining, who you’re traveling with. You’ll be filling out that form and giving it to us when you land. If we find someone has tested positive on the flight or otherwise, it’ll make it easier for us to track and trace,” Lamont said.
The form is still being crafted, so Lamont plans to have it roll out by the end of the week and before the weekend.
New York and New Jersey will be doing the same thing and in New York, if travelers don’t comply, they will be faced with a $2,000 fine.
Connecticut is looking at a financial penalty too.
