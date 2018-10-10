WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Many passengers flying in from the south are anxious to hear good news from friends and family affected by Hurricane Michael.
They tell us contact is hard as many are without power.
Not many scheduled flights are arriving from the southeast.
Earlier this evening, families were waiting to hear from loved ones who live in southeast Alabama and northern Florida, where Hurricane Michael first made landfall as a Category 4.
Wendy Donahue will keep her phone close by and fully charged tonight, anxiously waiting to hear updates from friends in northern Florida.
“Panama City where some friends are, was pretty devastated. Mexico Beach was pretty devastated. We had some not-good news from there but the people I did speak to were not there when the storm came through,” said Donahue.
Hurricane Michael crashed ashore Mexico Beach, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.
The eye later passed southeast of Dothan, Alabama, where Donahue’s family is without power.
“We were kind of glued to the weather channel all day today. And they are the way we are when hurricanes come. You know, you’re conserving your battery on your phone. So, every now we send a text ‘are you ok? Do you still have power,’” said Donahue.
Passengers flying in from Atlanta were happy to be on solid ground.
Moments before takeoff, their phones issued a tornado warning.
“Much like that right there, we got an alert come on the phone. I was hoping that the liquor cart was coming through. Yeah, a little disconcerting,” said Chris Nichols.
The intense storm rocked Florida’s coastline, peeling roofs and awnings from buildings, pieces of homes scattered amid snapped trees.
Passengers flying in from Tampa, say they caught a glimpse of Michael’s fury.
“There were lot of violent waves. A lot of stuff crashing around, just in the ocean and there was a lot of rain,” said Pat Bowea.
Bradley Airport is urging travelers to check with their airlines to check if there are any delays or cancellations to their flights.
