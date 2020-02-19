HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There was a very special surprise for a Hartford elementary school on Wednesday.
It started as an ordinary day at the Dr. Michael Fox Elementary School in Hartford.
However, special visitors made their way into every classroom Wednesday afternoon.
Volunteers from the company Travelers surprised the teachers with all the school supply items on their wishlist's.
Inside each box were educational gifts, everything from Chromebooks and Kindle Fires, to pencils and notebooks.
“It was unbelievable, actually. The kind of support we get from these companies and businesses is amazing. It makes you want to cry,” said third grade teacher Julie Clemens.
It wasn’t just the academic classrooms that received boxes, even the art and gym teachers got them too, and the music teachers were gifted with keyboards, and every student inside the school got a book to take home, with the hope to help instill in students the love for reading.
The surprise was all part of a Travelers initiative to help fund literacy-related supplies for neighborhood elementary schools across the United States.
As volunteers surprised classrooms with the gift boxes, students were also read to.
“Teachers have such a hard job as it is. We know that all our schools are under resourced or they are spending out of their own pockets to get them what they need so to,” said Erin Haberman, senior director of Community Relations at Travelers.
It also serves as a powerful reminder for students and educators.
“An opportunity to not only surprise but to send that special message to our teachers and to our students that they matter, and they have a community behind them is great,” said Leslie Torres Rodriguez, Hartford superintendent of schools.
On average, teachers in the United States spend about $500 to $1,000 out of their own pockets on school supplies every single year.
Travelers will continue fulfilling wishlists for other teachers across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.