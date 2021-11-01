(WFSB) – Travelers this Halloween weekend experienced travel troubles. Today, November 1, travel issues continued with more than 200 American Airlines flights were cancelled across the country. At Bradly International it was nearly 30 flights since Friday.
“Miami at one o’clock and it was cancelled. We got pulled on another flight supposed to leave at 3:15 that got cancelled, so we rescheduled on a flight leaving at 5:30 and that got delayed 3 times until 8:30 so we didn’t get here until 11:30 and missed the event we were flying out for,” Melvin and Revena Thomas from Florida say. “We thought it wasn’t going to be like this because the holidays is not quite here yet, but it felt like a holiday,” they continue.
Nearly 30 American Airlines flights have been cancelled to and from Bradley, 2 on Friday, 5 on Saturday, 15 on Halloween. As of 2p.m. today, November 1, 6 have been cancelled. American Airlines say they have been dealing with weather and staffing issues. They add that about 1,800 flight attendants returned to work which should help their staffing problems. If your flight does get cancelled, experts say rebooking should be your priority. They recommend calling customer service and wait in line to speak to a representative, whoever solves your problem first.
“If an airline makes an involuntary change it would be called. Then you are potentially entitled for a refund, but if they make a change over a certain amount of time based on their terms. American for example is four hours then you can say that doesn’t work for me give me my money back,” says Melissa Albright, Wethersfield Travel Vice President.
She recommends getting travel insurance either through the airline which protects the flight, or a third party which protects pre-paid expenses like hotels. “Where you are going to go, they might not care that you are getting there, and they will keep those nights that you pre-paid. The insurance also provides reimbursement under trip interruption for prepaid expenses you didn’t get to enjoy,” says Albright.
Insurance can always be added but you cannot do it for an event that has already happened, Albright says. Not all policies are the same, but some can even cover medical expenses if you are quarantined on your trip, she says. Delays could also be protected.
Albright says you could find insurance online or by calling a travel agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.