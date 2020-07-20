HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While many states are seeing an increase of coronavirus cases, Connecticut’s infection rate remains at less than one percent, which continues to be one of the best in the nation.
That’s causing the state to crack down on travelers.
The state is cracking down on arrivals from hard hit states with a 14-day quarantine.
Travelers coming from states that are seeing an infection rate of more than 10 percent are being asked to quarantine when they arrive to CT.
As of Monday, 22 states are on that list and that goes for Connecticut residents returning from trips too.
The state will now be tracking to see who these travelers are and where they’ll be quarantining. They’re doing this via an online travel health form.
Travelers will have to fill out the form before they fly to Connecticut.
The state has not released what the form will look like or what questions will be on it, but Governor Ned Lamont explains there could be checks and if someone is in violation, they could be subject to a $1,000 fine.
“Impacts however you come into our state. You could be driving into our state, you could have rented a car to come into the state. You’ll be noticed and held accountable there. We’re going to have members of the Public Health Department there at Bradley Airport, just to ask people to fill out the form and see the form filled out and hold people accountable there, and we know how to contact them going forward,” Lamont said.
There is a way around this, which is by providing a test showing you tested negative for the virus in the last 72 hours before arriving.
The fine is not being enforced yet, but Lamont says that could easily change if people aren’t taking this seriously.
Yes, he would have to have the legislator pass a law and come up with a fine penalty. Thats why nothing can be enforced and has yet to be enforced. The news stations have done an excellent job at convincing 60 to 70% of the population that it is. People walking around telling other people its a law. This is the third news article in the last month and a half that says basically the same thing but then reiterates at the very end its either voluntary or not enforcable. Most people read the headline or the first couple paragraph's. These articles are misleading and borderline fake. I am however interested to see what system they will come up with for drivers and how many who go out of state to a "hot spot" will be honest about where they were (aside from flying) or how they will make them fill out the online forms which as far as I know, going online is voluntary and filling out a form is voluntary. People are way to comfortable giving up rights and privacy in the name of government protection. Our laws were set up to prevent this from happening. It hasn't happened yet but this is a good test to see how far they can go.
