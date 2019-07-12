HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Something left on a stovetop was likely the cause of an apartment fire in Hartford.
The fire happened at a third floor apartment on Martin Street around 3:20 a.m.
Deputy Chief Kenneth Kowal of the Hartford Fire Department said a person living in the apartment fell asleep and left the stove unattended.
He said the building houses 12 apartment units. Everyone inside of the building made it out safely.
A resident told Channel 3 he heard the fire alarm go off. He said he woke up his family and started banging on doors to get people out of the building.
However, two people who live inside the apartment where the fire started were treated for minor smoke inhalation on scene. They refused to be taken to a hospital, firefighters said.
The building's residents were displaced.
The fire marshal will be evaluating the building.
