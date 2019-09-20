BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Bristol late on Thursday.
The fire happened at a multi-family home on Jerome Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Heavy fire was seen on the third floor when firefighters arrived on scene.
Seven people were inside the building when the fire started.
A person on the second floor was assisted out of the home by fire crews.
Crews made quick work of the fire, knocking it down in roughly fifteen minutes.
No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Fire Marshal.
