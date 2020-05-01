PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Route 72 was closed on Friday morning in the area of the Plymouth and Harwinton line.
According to Litchfield County Dispatch, a tree came down on East Church Road.
Dispatchers warned drivers that there are limited roads for detours, so they should plan accordingly.
They said the road is closed further back into Plymouth.
Crews were sent to remove the tree, but dispatchers did not have a timetable as for when the road will reopen.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
