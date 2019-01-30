TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Several dozen homes in Tolland were in the dark on Wednesday morning after a tree branch knocked out power.
It happened on Torry Road.
Torry Road was closed.
Crew said the branch that fell snapped a power line and the line was in the road.
Eversource crews worked to make repairs and restore power.
A Tolland first responder told Channel 3 that this was the first downed wire and tree branch they had to deal with on Wednesday morning.
They hope it stayed that way.
For a look at the forecast, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.