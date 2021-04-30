TRAFFIC ALERT

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A tree came down across I-395 south in Plainfield on Friday afternoon, prompting the highway to be shut down.

It happened just before noon on Friday, near exit 29.

Connecticut State Police said all southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

