ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - People and companies are paying it forward, donating thousands of dollars worth of manpower and equipment to make summer camps safer for kids.
Chainsaws were humming all day at the Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover as technicians from Green Valley Tree in North Windham volunteered their time and talent to keep the grounds near the ropes challenge course clear and free from damaged trees and limbs.
Green Valley Tree LLC offered to remove several large sick and dead trees that have endangered a number of areas at the camp in Andover.
"So, what we did was went around looking at the trees, assessing EAB and oak death. We had chestnut bore and gypsy moth, so we walked through what was the immediate threat," said Josh Walmsley, owner of Green Valley Tree.
Green Valley said it would take down the trees at no charge, which will save the came thousands of dollars. The service will also allow the camp to open up those areas.
"safety is paramount and of course, the ropes course itself, the challenge course, it could really be destroyed," said David Meizels, Executive Director of the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
The company is no stranger to the camp. They've donated their services year after year and chipped the limbs and downed branches for an added cushion on the playground.
The camp is in the midst of its open house season, which ends on May 1.
More information on the Channel 3 Kids Camp can be found on its website here.
Information about Green Valley Tree LLC is available on its website here.
