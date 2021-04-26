ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - The Channel 3 Kids Camp is set to receive a substantial donation on Monday.
Green Valley Tree LLC offered to remove several large sick and dead trees that have endangered a number of areas at the camp in Andover.
The camp said the trees are near living quarters and its high ropes challenge course.
Green Valley said it would take down the trees at no charge, which will save the came thousands of dollars. The service will also allow the camp to open up those areas.
The camp is in the midst of its open house season, which ends on May 1.
More information on the Channel 3 Kids Camp can be found on its website here.
Information about Green Valley Tree LLC is available on its website here.
