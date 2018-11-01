CHAPLIN, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway after a tree contractor was struck and killed by a tree in Chaplin on Thursday.
It happened shortly before noon in the area of Pumpkin Hill Road, in Natchaug State Forest.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the 61-year-old man was clearing trees that had been damaged as a result of gypsy moths.
His named has not yet been released.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
