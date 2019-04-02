ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The daily commute for drivers on I-91 have become a little less picturesque lately.
The Dept. of Transportation is in the process of removing thousands of trees along the highway.
While many drivers dislike the new look, the DOT said the change is necessary for safety reasons.
“I’ve seen a lot of the cutting downs of the trees and I understand what they are doing but it’s kind of unfortunate,” said Ashleigh Mica.
“If there is a legitimate reason if they are going to make us safer so that you can see where you can see then that’s fine,” said Claudia Wyche.
DOT Spokesman Kevin Nursick said there are actually several legitimate reasons for the tree removals happening along I-91 north and south.
Highway safety experts advise all trees to be cleared 30 feet from the edge of the road, as this improves visibility and gives drivers more leeway in case they lose control of their cars.
The DOT claims the project will also remove dead and dying trees, which protects drivers and helps out crews who would potentially need to remove fallen trees/branches.
The change also allows more sunlight to hit the road, which will help after winter precipitation starts to pile up on the roads.
Nursick also said drivers should be patient. The scenery will be a little prettier when the leaves come back.
