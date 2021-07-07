SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to damage, homeowners can mitigate tree damage before and even after a storm.
Storms Tuesday evening caused damage across parts of the state, including on Garnet Lane in South Windsor.
Because of that, an 80-year-old tree has to come down.
“The only thing that could have prevented it would maybe, possibly, and I strongly say possibly, say trimming. Have somebody come out and assess the tree, looking at proper structure,” explained Josh Walmsley, of Green Valley Tree.
He said the rot on the top of a “Y” joint in the oak tree contributed to the tree’s failure in a twisting storm, which neighbors recorded dumping a river of rainfall, saturating the soil.
“We could see the flooding taking place down Garnet Lane, that was the other concern, we had a lot of flooding coming in from behind us,” said Immacolata Duncan, of South Windsor.
In the backyard, the heavy rain weakened the root system of the tree that was toppled in the storm, narrowly missing the house.
Tree expert Walmsley discovered something else going on that weakened the tree structure.
“With the blow over, we actually have what’s called ‘white rot.’ So white rot is a fungus, you could see the whiteness in the piece, it deteriorates the root system very commonly found in oak trees, you open them up, you have sponginess inside, so heavy rain, heavy saturation of soil loosened everything up. It was just enough to let this tree go,” Walmsley said.
As one storm leaves and property owners prepare for more rain and wind, tree experts warn that trees are already weakened by the stress of the last storm, .and damaged limbs could still drop, causing more damage.
