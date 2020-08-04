SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Part of I-84 west in Southington was closed Tuesday afternoon after a tree came down across the highway.
It happened between exits 31 and 30 around 2 p.m. The fire department said vehicles were involved.
The highway was shut down at exit 31, the fire department said. As of 4:30 p.m., the Dept. of Transportation said only the left lane was closed.
It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or if any injuries have been reported at this time.
