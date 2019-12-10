NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A tree fell on a vehicle in New Haven on Tuesday morning.
According to police, it happened at the intersection of Sellsworth and Whalley avenues.
There's no word on injuries or what brought down the tree.
Police said they were working to give Channel 3 an update.
