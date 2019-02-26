NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Monday’s high winds toppled trees all across Connecticut.
That meant tree crews were busy on Tuesday, cleaning up Mother Nature’s mess.
A crew was out in Naugatuck for a good chunk of the day.
Naugatuck’s fire department says it responded yesterday to a number of wind related calls, including a call on Walnut Street that ended with a tree onto a house.
“I was shocked, they told me there was a branch on the roof and when I got here there was a whole tree on the house,” said David Mirabilio.
David Mirabilio says that towering tree did quite a bit of damage to the home he owns on Walnut Street. “The walls are all kind of busted up and all the rafters are broken in the roof on the back half. We haven’t been able to get upstairs to really tear it apart. We’re probably going to have to take the walls apart to see what type of structural damage there is,” said Mirabilio.
Yesterday’s high winds, pushed tree right over, easily uprooting it.
“It was terrible here, really windy. There’s a lot of damage in this state, so we were all fearful of it,” Mirabilio said.
Mirabilio says fortunately his tenants weren’t home at the time. The kids were at school and their mom was at work. We’re told they’re staying with family now.
With chainsaws and a wood chipper running, today a tree crew got to work, piece by piece, picking away at the hulking tree resting on top of the home.
“I didn’t expect this at all. I thought that was the tree was going to go. Pretty dangerous no,” Mirabilio said.
Mirabilio said that tree that’s still standing, he’ll eventually pay to take that down as well. As for the home?
“I think it’s going to be alright, but it’s going to take some work to put it back together,” said Mirabilio.
He said once the tree is gone, he’ll get the roof tarped before Wednesday’s snow and then he’ll wait to hear back from the insurance company.
