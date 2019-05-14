SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Over the last couple weeks, crews have been busy cutting down trees along the side of many busy roads across CT.
State officials now say a tree removal project has started in Simsbury.
Crews will be cutting trees down for at least the next two weeks at the Talcott Mountain State Park.
The park will only be open on the weekends through May 24.
The Heublein Tower will open for the season on Saturday, May 25, as scheduled.
