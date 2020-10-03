WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A tree trimmer was taken to an area hospital after they were electrocuted while on the job.
According to Wethersfield Police Lt. Donald Crabtree, a crew was out cutting back trees when a crew member struck a power line and was electrocuted.
That party was taken to an area hospital to be treated for burns they sustained during the incident.
Eversource had to shut power off to the area to allow crew members to safely moved their equipment.
OSHA has been notified of the incident.
