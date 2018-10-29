WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – A tree worker was injured after falling out of a bucket on Monday.
Westport Fire Department said they responded to the incident around 9:44 a.m.
The worker had fallen from a bucket onto the roof of his truck.
The person had injuries from the hall and was brought to Norwalk Hospital.
The condition of the worker is not known at this time.
OSHA is on scene investigating the accident.
