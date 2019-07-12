CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to a tree worker stuck in a bucket truck.
The incident is taking place in a condo complex on Currier Place.
It is unclear is the worker is injured.
Crews are working to get the worker removed from the bucket.
Refresh this page and stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.