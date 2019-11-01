School closings and delays accumulated on Channel 3's website all morning long.
Eversource said crews have been faced with dozens of blocked roads across the state.
"We are coordinating with the towns we serve to clear downed trees in the road, so we can access the damage," the company said. "Additional crews are arriving [Friday] to assist from New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and from our Eversource MA team."
Eversource said it will be working around the clock to restore power and advised customers to call 800-286-2000 to report outages.
A downed tree and power lines in West Hartford created gridlock near the University of Hartford campus.
Asylum Avenue in West Hartford was also blocked off because of toppled trees and downed wires.
Bloomfield Avenue/Route 189 was closed near Simsbury Road/Route 185.
Another place where crews have been busy clearing debris is Farmington.
River Road by Hemlock Notch is one of the many road closures in town.
Tree branches took down power lines in may cases.
Power crews were spotted throughout town.
Eversource Energy reported more than 3,400 customers without power in Farmington at one point.
As of 11:30 a.m., Eversource reported 60,754 outages statewide. See the full list here.
Power crews wanted to warn people not to drive over and stay clear of any downed wires.
AAA also sought to remind drivers to pay close attention to the roads on Friday morning. Debris may be strewn across the pavement. Wet leaves may also be slick.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
