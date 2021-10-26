WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – Route 234 in Woodbridge is closed in both directions due to town trees and wires.
The storm is impacting roads as well as power in Woodbridge. As of right now 568 United Illuminated customers are without power.
According to police, United Illuminated is aware of the issue, and are working to fix it.
Stay with Channel 3 to stay up to date on this storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.