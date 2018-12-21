(WFSB) – Towns across the state are reporting trees and wires down as high wind and heavy rains are moving through.
The National Weather Service reported tree branch damage in Moosup.
They did not report any specific areas that had damage.
Tolland County was also dealing with numerous tree down calls with wires involved.
Apothecaries Hall Road in East Windsor, Westford Road in Stafford, and Cidar Swamp Road in Coventry.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates on the weather.
