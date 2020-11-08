(WFSB) - If you think you felt something rumbling beneath your feet this morning, you're not alone.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck off the coast of Massachusetts.
In Providence, Rhode Island...
"Everything shook. Bottles fell. Stuff on shelves fell," Providence resident Miki Kicic explained.
And here in our state in Vernon, a jolt rattled people this morning.
"I just assumed it was a truck going around the street. Did not think it was an earthquake or anything like that," Vernon resident Nicole Michaels stated.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a magnitude 4.0 hit off the Massachusetts coast.
The epicenter was determined to be in Bliss Corner, about an hour south of Boston.
Eyewitness News viewers said they felt shaking in Putnam and Willington, even Bridgeport's mayor confirmed it felt the tremors.
Quakes are not rare in New England, according to UConn's Department of Geosciences.
Just last Fall, Eyewitness News reported a magnitude 1.9 quake hit Durham.
"What’s a little unusual about this one is it’s the largest one in New England since 2012," Dr. Vernon Cormier of the University of UConn says.
During that year, a 4.0 quake happened about twenty miles west of Portland, Maine, but the rumblings and rattlings reached far across New England to even right here in Connecticut.
The region is thousands of miles away from a tectonic plate, but, UConn's Dr. Vernon Cormier tells Eyewitness News this morning's jolt happened because of reactivated faults that are hundreds of millions years old.
"[What would reactivate something like that? What's happening underneath that we don't know?] There’s constant stress or force that’s being applied to the interior of the plate," continued Dr. Cormier.
He says think of a dinner plate having cracks.
Then, imagine wiggling the weak spots by applying force from the sides.
Today's data reveals there are no detectable aftershocks and it may stay this way.
"They tend to have a slower decay with time, so the longer you go without an aftershock, it’s less likely to have one," added Dr. Cormier.
Dr. Cormier explains every hundred years, the region sees larger events, but in a year filled with so many twists, he reassures people they should not be worried.
He says massive quakes are quite rare.
The last major events date back to the 1600s and 1700s.
For more information on Sunday's earthquake, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.