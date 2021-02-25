(WFSB) - Here are the stories that are Trending Now on Feb. 25.
A new home
We start with a local video of an adorable goat who's found a new home in Connecticut.
"Zz" met her new friends at the Riley Farm Rescue in Canterbury.
Channel 3 has done stories on them in the past.
It looks like Zz is fitting in nicely.
She will live happily ever after at the animal sanctuary.
78 pounds of wool
A sheep in Australia got a haircut a couple of weeks ago and lost a whopping 78 pounds.
A person spotted Baarrack in a forest with all that wool.
The poor guy actually had trouble seeing because all the wool was blocking his face.
And the world noticed. The video has 18.5 million views.
Baarack received a much-needed sheering at an animal sanctuary.
It was the first time Baarack was shorn in years.
He is apparently settling in nicely with other rescued sheep in his new home.
Man and bird dance
Those goats both really needed some love -- but one bird just wants a little pump up music.
And one man is happy to bring the energy.
They're dancing and head banging together to the music.
Workout distraction
One guy is blasting the pump-up music during his home workout, but there's a problem.
He's a little distracted by someone who lives at his place.
A little dog is just showing some love as that guy tries to hold a plank.
The dog keeps licking his face and clearly he's ticklish!
It’s the ultimate workout challenges.
