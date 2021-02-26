(WFSB) - Here are the stories trending on Feb. 26.
A 10-year-old cat from the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford is up for adoption. He was scratching at the door.
Meanwhile, a bear in Torrington wasn't hibernating. It moseyed around a backyard.
A Canadian combines hockey and basketball for a viral slam dunk.
Finally, a toddler appears ready for stand up comedy after trolling her grandfather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.