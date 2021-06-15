(WFSB) - Here are the stories "Trending Now" on June 15.
A young dog unleashes the need for speed, ticking a fish on TikTok, a pilot in Oklahoma City comes face-to-face with a landspout, and an amazing goal during the European Championships.
(WFSB) - Here are the stories "Trending Now" on June 15.
A young dog unleashes the need for speed, ticking a fish on TikTok, a pilot in Oklahoma City comes face-to-face with a landspout, and an amazing goal during the European Championships.
Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.