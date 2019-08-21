PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- The trial about an insurance claim over a sunken boat is in its second week.
On Wednesday, the insurance company continued to argue Nathan Carman caused his boat to sink in 2016.
Carman was rescued off the coast of Massachusetts after his boat, “Chicken Pox,” sank.
His mother, Linda Carman, was also on the boat but hasn't been seen since.
Now, Nathan Carman is fighting with his insurance company, Boat U.S., over his $85,000 insurance policy.
Eric Greene, a naval architect, testified that changes Nathan Carman made to the boat increased the chance the boat would sink.
Boat U.S. claims Carman never disclosed the changes, which would have canceled his policy.
Carman's lawyer questioned Greene’s opinion, pointing out he never got to examine the boat. Because of that, he couldn't make his own calculations.
Carman could potentially take the stand on Wednesday afternoon.
