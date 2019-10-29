WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The case of a man charged with killing his high school classmate in Wethersfield headed to trial on Tuesday.
Noah Hendron, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Vincent Basile back in 2017.
Investigators said Hendron, who was 18 at the time, was showing off his gun to Basile at a home on Alison Lane when he pointed the weapon and pulled the trigger.
According to court documents, Hendron told another friend at the home that they had to make up a story to pin the shooting on someone else. The friend told police that he went along with it because he was afraid Hendron might shoot him too.
Hendron later threw the revolver in a nearby storm drain and took off.
Two hours went by before anyone called police.
Police later tracked Hendron down and arrested him, charging him with murder. He pleaded not guilty.
Basile's mother Lorena Frusciante was in court on Tuesday, saying her son was everything to her.
"When they said the 911 call, Vincent Basile and then Josh cried and said no, he's dead, I of course started crying. Just hearing it makes it more real," Frusciante said.
Her son's death was so painful, she left the state, but returned on Tuesday to see the man charged with killing her son.
Hendron's attorney told the judge his client may be guilty of negligence or recklessness, but not murder.
"We've pleaded not guilty. Obviously I am hoping for a verdict other than murder, but the lesson here is when you get a bunch of teenagers involved in marijuana and alcohol and fooling around with guns, it's tragic, it is," said Attorney Gerald Klein.
