WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The case of a man charged with killing his high school classmate in Wethersfield heads to trial on Tuesday.
Noah Hendron, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Vincent Basile back in 2017.
Investigators said Hendron, who was 18 at the time, was showing off his gun to Basile at a home on Alison Lane when he pointed the weapon and pulled the trigger.
According to court documents, Hendron told another friend at the home that they had to make up a story to pin the shooting on someone else. The friend told police that he went along with it because he was afraid Hendron might shoot him too.
Hendron later threw the revolver in a nearby storm drain and took off.
However, police said they tracked him down and arrested him.
Hendron was charged with murder but pleaded not guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.