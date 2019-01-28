EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Plans are moving forward for another Connecticut casino.
The lot in East Windsor is still empty, but the Indian tribes are giving their new venture a name.
Some may be wondering what's happening with plans for a third casino.
Nothing has been built yet, there are some legal issues, but the tribes are pressing ahead.
Two Connecticut tribes try to keep the ball rolling on a casino in East Windsor.
The old Showcase Cinema is gone, and this is where the Mashantucket’s and the Mohegan’s want to build a $300 million casino, but the project has been delayed due to gaming compacts.
Now, some signs of life, a name for the joint venture, Tribal Winds Casino, as well as a new logo and website.
“That’s the number one concern that I get from my constituents is what's happening with the casino and when it’s going to be built,” said Representative Chris Davis.
Republican State Representative Chris Davis is eager to see the new casino built in his district.
The tribes are partnering up to remain competitive with MGM Springfield, which opened a $960 million casino in August.
The Mohegans have been given the green light, but the Mashantucket’s are still waiting for federal approval.
Some lawmakers want a push through a bill that would allow the state to do this without the feds.
“This is about protecting CT jobs,” said Senator John Larson.
This summer, Democrats like Senator John Larson felt state lawmakers should do something to get this project going.
The tribes say they've not lost as much business as they expected.
Revenue at MGM Springfield is not as robust as predicted, however, they want to remain competitive and as Davis points out, this is all private money and a win for the state.
"This is an example of two Connecticut based companies willing to invest 300 million dollars, create thousands of jobs right here in the state of CT, and give tens of millions of dollars to the state every year,” Davis said.
State lawmakers have already given their approval for this new casino.
On Tuesday, the tribes will be giving an update to legislators.
