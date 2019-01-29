EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - "We are shovel ready.”
Those words today from the state's two tribal leaders.
The chairman of the Mashantucket’s and the Mohegans gave lawmakers an update on plans for a third casino in East Windsor, where progress has come to a halt.
The tribes say they were given assurances this was a done deal, that they could build a casino in East Windsor.
They also told lawmakers they have spent $15 million and they want to start building.
The Showcase Cinema is gone, the land is cleared, but still there is no casino in East Windsor.
"Everything we need for the project is place is there and we are ready to go,” said Rodney Butler, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chair.
The tribal chairmen of the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans are pleading their case to the public safety committee.
Instead of waiting for the federal government to make a final ruling, they're urging lawmakers to pass legislation, allowing them to go forward.
"I will tell you all of the staff at that level over a three-year period have given us every indication there would be approval at the federal level and then heavy lobbying by MGM over those last 48 hours of approvals halted it,” said Kevin Brown, Mohegan Tribal Chair.
Partners with the state for more than two decades, the tribes are prepared to spend $300 million to build Tribal Winds Casino, creating at least 2,000 jobs, and a windfall to the state of $75 million a year.
“They're talking about thousands of jobs and certainly more revenue for the state, so we are pleased about that and glad we are being talked about,” said Bob Maynard, East Windsor First Selectman.
"Creates more jobs for people locally too. It’s certainly a nice place to work, whether you are on food or whether you're a dealer,” said Michael Lichstein, East Windsor resident.
Dennis Bradley, a new state senator from Bridgeport, is willing to discuss plans for a casino in his city, but right now he's focused on East Windsor.
"We want to make sure we bring business to the state that grows and employs people. We want to make sure that whatever we do it capitalizes it for the people in the state of Connecticut,” Bradley said.
Tribal leaders want to compete with MGM Springfield, which opened its doors this past summer.
The original plan was to have a casino in East Windsor this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.