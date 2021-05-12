NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Following the death of a New Haven firefighter early Wednesday morning, tributes from other communities have been pouring in.
New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. died while battling a fire in New Haven Wednesday morning.
It happened at a home on Valley Street overnight.
RELATED: 'He sacrificed his life saving someone else.' New Haven firefighter dies battling early morning house fire
Four others were hospitalized.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Torres Jr.
“On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr.,” Governor Lamont said. “Today’s tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that firefighters face each and every day when responding to emergencies. Firefighter Torres is a hero, who dedicated his life to the safety of the people of New Haven. My thoughts are also with the firefighters who were injured while responding to this emergency, and I pray for their speedy recovery.”
Tributes from other public service departments were posted on Wednesday.
"The members of the Portland Fire Department would like to join with the rest of our brothers and sisters in the fire service and offer thoughts and prayers for the New Haven Fire Department as they have lost one of their own while rescuing someone and battling a house fire early [Wednesday] morning," the Portland Fire Department wrote. "We wish a safe and speedy recovery to the other members who were taken to the hospital as well during this house fire."
The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect also posted its condolences.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to New Haven FD as they mourn the loss of one of their own [Wednesday] morning," it wrote.
The Hamden Fire Department posted a tribute saying "The Hamden Fire Department extends our sincere condolences to the New Haven Fire Department, who lost one of their members from the result of injuries sustained while battling a structure fire on Valley Street last night."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the New Haven Fire Department and their families as they mourn the loss of one of their own," wrote the North Haven Police Department. "May their service and sacrifice never be forgotten."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.