NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Some cities and towns are hosting Halloween events Saturday evening after Thursday’s rainy and windy weather postponed them.
In Naugatuck, the Millville Avenue neighborhood will participate in trick-or-treating from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said several roads in the area will be closed between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m., including:
- May Avenue – Between Grove Street and Millville Avenue
- Park Avenue – Between Grove Street and Millville Avenue
- Quinn Street – Between Chestnut Street and Millville Avenue
- Chestnut Street -Between Fern St and Park Avenue
- Millville Avenue - Between North Hoadley Street and Walnut Street
The neighborhood goes all out with its decorations and typically attracts thousands of children every Halloween. That's why neighbors moved it to Saturday night.
Wallingford moved its Halloween trick-or-treat event to Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
North Main Street near Dutton Park will be closed for the event.
In East Lyme, the first selectman initially postponed trick-or-treating for the entire town, but said the next day those who wanted to go out on Halloween night could. The first selectman said residents can take advantage of the nicer weather Saturday for trick-or-treating as well.
A Halloween parade in New Haven will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Townsend Avenue in the area of Seawall Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.