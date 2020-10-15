NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven issued guidelines for Halloween celebrations and said it does not recommend door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Officials said it's difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors.
Additionally, they said it’s hard to ensure that everyone answering the door is taking proper precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The city also isn’t recommending that people leave bowls of candy out for trick-or-treaters because it presents challenges when it comes to contact tracing.
It said the same for “trunk or treat” options.
Residents are being reminded that large gatherings and events are not permitted within the city.
"I like the old-fashioned trick-or-treating. I feel like if everyone wears a mask, goes through with social distancing, I think it'll be a safe Halloween and fun for the children," said Erika Rudd of New Haven.
However, others in the Elm City aren't as convinced that social distancing can happen.
"This year, no. Not at all," said Karen Locklear of New Haven. "The young people, and the kids have to understand that, and suck it up, and say 'Well we can't go this year.'"
"Whenever we see kids out in the neighborhood trick or treating, we tend to see a lot of crowds," said Dr. Alvin Tran of the University of New Haven. "Crowds of people, adults, kids included. So that's going to be very difficult for you to do if you're going to trick or treat this year."
"I don't think there's anything wrong with getting dressed up and celebrating Halloween," said Marissa Salazar of East Haven. "I think that kids really still need that right now."
The city suggested several alternatives for families, such as virtual parties, contests like costume and pumpkin carving, car parades, Halloween movie nights, Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween-themed art installations at an outdoor museum, or dressing up homes and yards with Halloween decorations.
The city said regardless of how people choose to celebrate Halloween, be sure to take the proper precautions, like wear a safety mask, avoid close contact with others, wash hands, and clean frequently touched items.
Earlier this month, the state’s Dept. of Public Health also issued guidelines for Halloween. It said traditional trick-or-treating was considered to be “high risk.”
To see the complete list of what the state advises, click here.
