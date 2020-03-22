HARTFORD (WFSB) - A member of the Trinity College community has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first case at the school.
According to a letter to the community, the individual is not on campus currently.
The school said the person has been home for a week and become symptomatic after returning home home.
The school released the information in the letter, which you can read here, and said in part, "Consultation with a Hartford Healthcare infectious disease specialist has confirmed that the Trinity community is not at any increased risk because of this case."
