HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Trinity College in Hartford continued its suspension of in-person classes after its number of coronavirus cases more than doubled.
Over the weekend, officials reported 45 active cases of COVID-19.
Last week, there were 20 cases.
The school switched to online learning after the first outbreak.
Now, that will continue until at least Friday, Oct. 16.
“I was expecting, to be honest, not to get through the first, the whole semester here in person, but like I said before, the testing has been really thorough and I think there are the right precautionary measures in place," Trinity student Guy Coloison said.
Trinity College students said they were disappointed but not surprised by the continuation of online learning as the outbreak increased.
The campus on Sunday was quiet as the school remained on code level "orange."
“I was a little disappointed that we got moved to orange, but I trust in the Trinity students. You know we’ve been really diligent in taking care of ourselves and doing what’s needed to be done," said Fairs Matraji, a Trinity student.
In a letter issued Saturday night to students and staff, the school wrote in part:
It is critically important that students adhere to the following guidance:
No gatherings of any size are permitted indoors or outdoors Students may not travel from campus (including locally) for non essential reasons...Students living off campus may not visit residence halls; students in campus housing may not visit off-campus houses.
Testing remains rampant. The school said students are tested every week.
It said all 45 students with the virus are doing well with only a few experiencing mild symptoms. Some chose to return home to isolate.
