HARTFORD (WFSB) – Trinity College has extended remote learning following more positive COVID-19 cases.
According to school officials, the college now has 45 positive cases among the student body with the majority of cases affecting clusters of students who live off campus.
Officials said they are extending remote learning to Oct. 16 in order to limit the spread of the virus.
The school had suspended in-person learning Oct. 8 and had hoped to go back Monday. The college remains in its orange alert level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.